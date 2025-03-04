Test Suite: XML-SOAP

Direction: Server

XML-SOAP test suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of XML and SOAP parsers within a HTTP server. A XML parser is a SW module which purpose is to read XML data and extract application data to be handled within the actual application. Reliability and security of the XML parser used in a system is critical for the overall system reliability and security. A parser touches incoming requests usually without any prior authentication or screening so vulnerabilities in the parser are usually directly exploitable for denial-of-service attacks or worse. The XML-SOAP test suite contains a template that can be modified for use with actual protocol deployment. Any XML-based protocol that is delivered using HTTP transport can be tested by the XML-SOAP test suite.