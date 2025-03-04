XMPP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
XMPP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP) is an XML based protocol for exhanging messages and presence information between network hosts. XMPP is widely used in instant messaging services. This test suite can be used for robustness testing of XMPP server implementations.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC3921

Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP): Instant Messaging and Presence

RFC6120

Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP): Core

RFC6121

Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP): Instant Messaging and Presence

RFC6122

Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP): Address Format

XEP-0030

Service Discovery

XEP-0045

Multi-User Chat

XEP-0070

Verifying HTTP Requests via XMPP

XEP-0077

In-Band Registration

XEP-0185

Dialback Key Generation and Validation

XEP-0220

Server Dialback

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
XML stream
RFC6120
Message stanza
RFC6120
Presence stanza
RFC6120
IQ stanza
RFC6120
Dialback result stanza
XEP-0220
Dialback verify stanza
XEP-0220

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over TCP
RFC793
DIGEST-MD5 authentication
RFC2831
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
