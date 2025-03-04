Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP) is an XML based protocol for exhanging messages and presence information between network hosts. XMPP is widely used in instant messaging services. This test suite can be used for robustness testing of XMPP server implementations.
Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP): Instant Messaging and Presence
Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP): Core
Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP): Instant Messaging and Presence
Extensible Messaging and Presence Protocol (XMPP): Address Format
Service Discovery
Multi-User Chat
Verifying HTTP Requests via XMPP
In-Band Registration
Dialback Key Generation and Validation
Server Dialback