XnAP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
XnAP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Defensics XnAP Server Test Suite tests the robustness of Xn Application Protocol implementations. It attempts to discover bugs in tested implementations by sending invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures. The test suite is intended strictly for automated black-box negative testing in an isolated lab environment.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
TS 38.423
5G; NG-RAN; Xn Application Protocol (XnAP)
Supported specification version: 18.0.0
TS 36.331
LTE; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA); Radio Resource Control (RRC); Protocol specification
Supported specification version: 18.0.0
TS 38.331
5G; NR; Radio Resource Control (RRC); Protocol specification
Supported specification version: 18.0.0

Tool-specific information

Tested interfaces
Notes
Xn

Test suite acts as NG-RAN node and tests another NG-RAN node.

Tested messages
Notes
Handover Request

TS 38.423 (with HandoverPreparationInformation defined in TS 36.331 or TS 38.331 )

SN Status Transfer

TS 38.423

Handover Cancel

TS 38.423

RAN Paging

TS 38.423

Retrieve UE Context Request

TS 38.423

XnU Address Indication

TS 38.423

Early Status Transfer

TS 38.423

SNode Addition Request

TS 38.423 (with CG-ConfigInfo defined in TS 38.331)

SNode Modification Request

TS 38.423

SNode Reconfiguration Complete

TS 38.423 (with RRCReconfigurationComplete defined in TS 38.331)

SNode Release Request

TS 38.423

E-UTRA NR Cell Resource Coordination Request

TS 38.423

Trace Start

TS 38.423

Deactivate Trace

TS 38.423

Xn Setup Request

TS 38.423 (with MeasurementTimingConfiguration defined in TS 38.331)

NG-RAN Node Configuration Update

TS 38.423

Cell Activation Request

TS 38.423

Reset Request

TS 38.423

Error Indication

TS 38.423

Xn Removal Request

TS 38.423

Handover Report

TS 38.423

Resource Status Request

TS 38.423

Mobility Change Request

TS 38.423

Access And Mobility Indication

TS 38.423 (with RA-ReportList-r16 defined in TS 38.331)

RAN Multicast Group Paging

TS 38.423

Retrieve UE Context Confirm

TS 38.423

Partial UE Context Transfer Acknowledge

TS 38.423

Partial UE Context Transfer Failure

TS 38.423

Scg Failure Information Report

TS 38.423 (with SCGFailureInformation defined in TS 38.331)

Conditional PSCell Change Cancel

TS 38.423

F1-C Traffic Transfer

TS 38.423

IAB Transport Migration Management Request

TS 38.423

IAB Transport Migration Modification Response

TS 38.423

IAB Resource Coordination Request

TS 38.423

Data Collection Start Request

TS 38.423

Data Collection Stop Request

TS 38.423

Data Collection Update

TS 38.423

RACH Indication

TS 38.423

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved