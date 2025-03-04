Zigbee protocol is the Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly known as Zigbee Alliance) defined full-stack solution for wireless personal area networks (WPAN). The Zigbee stack architecture is made up of a set of blocks called layers. Each layer performs a specific set of services for the layer above. The FuzzBox Zigbee MAC Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing IEEE 802.15.4 medium access control (MAC) layer of the Zigbee protocol stack.
IEEE Standard for Low Rate Wireless Networks
The Zigbee Specification describes the infrastructure and services available to applications operating on the Zigbee platform.