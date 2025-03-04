FuzzBox Zigbee MAC Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
FuzzBox Zigbee MAC Test Suite
Direction:
Typically Test Suite is a end device and test target is a coordinator.

Zigbee protocol is the Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly known as Zigbee Alliance) defined full-stack solution for wireless personal area networks (WPAN). The Zigbee stack architecture is made up of a set of blocks called layers. Each layer performs a specific set of services for the layer above. The FuzzBox Zigbee MAC Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing IEEE 802.15.4 medium access control (MAC) layer of the Zigbee protocol stack.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
IEEE Std 802.15.4-2020

IEEE Standard for Low Rate Wireless Networks

Zigbee Specification r22 1.0

The Zigbee Specification describes the infrastructure and services available to applications operating on the Zigbee platform.

Tool-specific information

Tested frame types
Specifications
Notes
Acknowledgment
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Acknowledgment frame
Beacon
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Beacon frame
Data
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Data frame
MAC command
IEEE Std 802.15.4
MAC command frame
Multipurpose
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Multipurpose frame

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Acknowledgment
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Association Request
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Association Response
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Beacon
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Beacon Request
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Coordinator Realignment
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Data Frame (short)
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Data sending by using short addressing
Data Frame (long)
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Data sending by using extended addressing
Data Request
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Disassociation Notification
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Enhanced Beacon
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Implementation according Zigbee Specification
Enhanced Beacon Request
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Implementation according Zigbee Specification
GTS Request
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Multipurpose Frame
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Orphan Notification
IEEE Std 802.15.4
PAN ID Conflict Notification
IEEE Std 802.15.4
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
