FuzzBox Zigbee NWK Test Suite
Typically Test Suite is a end device and test target is a coordinator.

Zigbee protocol is the Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly known as Zigbee Alliance) defined full-stack solution for wireless personal area networks (WPAN). The Zigbee stack architecture is made up of a set of blocks called layers. Each layer performs a specific set of services for the layer above. The FuzzBox Zigbee NWK Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing Network (NWK) layer of the Zigbee protocol stack.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Zigbee Specification r22 1.0

The Zigbee Specification describes the infrastructure and services available to applications operating on the Zigbee platform.

Zigbee Base Device Behavior Specification 1.0

This specification defines the base device behavior specification for devices operating on the ZigBee-PRO stack, ensuring profile interoperability between application profiles.

Zigbee Cluster Library Specification Revision 7

This document defines the Zigbee Cluster Library..

IEEE Std 802.15.4-2020

IEEE Standard for Low Rate Wireless Networks

Tool-specific information

Tested frame types
Specifications
Notes
Data
Zigbee Specification r22
Data frame
Command
Zigbee Specification r22
Command frame

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Data
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted data.
Route Request
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
Network Status
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
Route Record
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
Rejoin Request
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
Rejoin Response
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
Link Status
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
Network Report
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
Network Update
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
End Device Timeout Request
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
Link Power Delta
Zigbee Specification r22
Plain and encrypted message with multi- and unicast addressing.
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
