Test Suite: FuzzBox Zigbee NWK Test Suite

Direction: Typically Test Suite is a end device and test target is a coordinator.

Zigbee protocol is the Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly known as Zigbee Alliance) defined full-stack solution for wireless personal area networks (WPAN). The Zigbee stack architecture is made up of a set of blocks called layers. Each layer performs a specific set of services for the layer above. The FuzzBox Zigbee NWK Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing Network (NWK) layer of the Zigbee protocol stack.