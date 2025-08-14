The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a United States government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

FedRAMP enables federal agencies and cloud solution providers (CSPs) to adapt rapidly from old, insecure, legacy IT to mission-enabling, secure, cost-effective, cloud-based IT.



FedRAMP defines and manages a core set of processes to ensure effective, repeatable cloud security for the government. It also established a mature marketplace to increase the use of and familiarity with cloud services while facilitating collaboration across government through the open exchange of lessons learned, use cases, and tactical solutions