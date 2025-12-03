Developer-friendly

Onboard and start scanning code in minutes, and automate testing easily with built-in SCM, CI, and issue-tracking integrations.

Cost-effective

Maximize value and minimize expense with no hardware to deploy or software to update, and no limits on team size or scan frequency.

Agile

Dynamic and adaptable, capable of rapidly scaling, reconfiguring, and reallocating resources to meet changing needs and priorities.

Why Black Duck for application security? 

Find and fix security defects with fast incremental scanning that delivers accurate results and dramatically reduces scan times by limiting analysis to code that has changed since the last scan.

  • Built on the market-leading static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis engines with rapid and accurate vulnerability detection.
  • Requires no hardware or software installation, with a developer-friendly user interface.
  • Scalable solution with elastic capacity for dynamic resource allocation and utilization, and no limits on team size or scans.
  • Seamless integration into DevOps workflows, including SCM/CI tools.
  • Concurrent scanning across multiple projects to save time and resources, with reduced scan times through incremental scanning.
  • Flexible configuration options based on individual needs, including application, project, schedule, or SDLC events.
  • Automated scanning and policy enforcement for increased accuracy and time savings.
  • A unified view of scan results for improved visibility, with expert onboarding, triage, and support services to ensure a successful implementation.

Black Duck Polaris™ Platform in action

Multiple powerful analysis engines in a single solution

Polaris brings our market-leading security analysis engines together in a unified platform, giving you the flexibility to run different tests at different times based on application, project, schedule, or SDLC events.

fAST Static

Static Analysis Tools

Find and fix security defects in proprietary code and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates with fast incremental scanning that delivers accurate results and dramatically reduces scan times by limiting analysis to code that has changed since the last scan.

fAST SCA

Software composition analysis tools

Identify vulnerabilities in your application’s software supply chain with detailed guidance to help you assess severity and impact as well as potential workaround and upgrade options.

fAST Dynamic

dynamic analysis tools

Continuously secure your web applications while maintaining the speed of your development with an efficient, straightforward, and self-serve dynamic testing solution.

Over 4,000 organizations worldwide trust Black Duck

