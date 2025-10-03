Built for modern web applications

Dynamic application security testing (DAST) helps you focus on critical vulnerabilities with speed and precision. You can streamline security for web apps while you tackle the complexities of JavaScript frameworks and SPAs.

Easy to use

DAST scans require almost zero setup or user guidance. Initiating a scan is as straightforward as entering a URL and clicking go.

Cost-effective

An affordable solution to test ALL your web applications. It can help you maximize value and minimize expense, with no hardware to deploy or software to update and no limits on team size or scan frequency.

Why Black Duck for dynamic analysis?

Our self-serve, straightforward, and efficient dynamic testing solutions aim to secure your web applications without slowing down your development pace.

  • Perform multiple scan types on one integrated platform that provides market-leading dynamic analysis, static analysis, and software composition analysis.
  • Start and execute dynamic analysis by simply entering a URL and clicking go.
  • Enable team members to conduct security tests without needing in-depth security knowledge or technical skills on dynamic testing.
  • Enhance the efficiency of the testing process with reduced false positives.
  • Run rapid security testing to ensure that security can fit into existing development and DevOps workflows and support agile development cycles.
  • Scale easily to accommodate an increasing number of web applications and higher complexity without compromising performance or accuracy.
  • Get a unified view of scan results for improved visibility, with expert onboarding, triage, and support services.

Multiple powerful analysis engines in a single solution

Polaris brings our market-leading security analysis engines together in a unified platform, giving you the flexibility to run different tests at different times based on application, project, schedule, or SDLC event.

Polaris fAST Static

Static Analysis Tools

Find and fix security defects in proprietary code and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates with fast incremental scanning that delivers accurate results and dramatically reduces scan times by limiting analysis to code that has changed since the last scan.

Polaris fAST SCA

Software composition analysis tools

Identify vulnerabilities in your application’s software supply chain and get detailed guidance to help you assess severity and impact as well as potential workaround and upgrade options.

Polaris fAST Dynamic

dynamic analysis tools

Streamline dynamic testing for web applications, and run quick, self-service DAST analysis without slowing development down. No complex configuration or setup required!

Over 4,000 organizations worldwide trust Black Duck

