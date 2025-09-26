It’s been more than 20 years since the Agile Manifesto turned software development on its head. Although a few crucial sectors such as healthcare and aerospace still use waterfall development (you’d hardly want iterative development builds pushed to your pacemaker), most software is now developed in short sprints, and builds are routinely pushed out as they are developed. When the COVID-19 pandemic prompted businesses to pivot to new ways of working, agile methodologies, tools, and processes provided a framework that enabled success in remote and hybrid workspaces.