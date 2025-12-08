Build Robust Embedded Software with Coverity and Defensics

Embedded software powers the systems we trust most. From autonomous vehicles to life-saving medical devices, these applications must meet compliance and regulatory standards to ensure safety and security. Yet software complexity, rapid release cycles, and AI-driven development introduce risks that can’t be ignored.

The guide, “Building Robust Embedded Software with Coverity and Defensics,” shows how to overcome these challenges with proven application security testing solutions that detect critical defects before they impact safety or compliance.