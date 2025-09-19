How to Build a Rock-Solid Software Security Initiative

PLUS 10 REASONS WHY YOU NEED ONE

Application security testing is the starting block, not the finish line. While a critical component of every security program, the “penetrate and patch” approach is not a strategy. You need a complete program to lower risk exposure, measure progress, and demonstrate results.

The most effective AppSec programs—or software security initiatives—are fine-tuned to their respective organizations’ needs. They’re built to scale around staff, processes, and software portfolios. Successful programs help organizations “show their work” by providing a clear methodology for reducing risk and explaining investment decisions.

Download the eBook now

Download the eBook to

  • Learn the 10 reasons you need a software security program
  • Get a blueprint for building a software security initiative
  • Receive a sample roadmap to get started