How to Build a Rock-Solid Software Security Initiative



PLUS 10 REASONS WHY YOU NEED ONE

Application security testing is the starting block, not the finish line. While a critical component of every security program, the “penetrate and patch” approach is not a strategy. You need a complete program to lower risk exposure, measure progress, and demonstrate results.

The most effective AppSec programs—or software security initiatives—are fine-tuned to their respective organizations’ needs. They’re built to scale around staff, processes, and software portfolios. Successful programs help organizations “show their work” by providing a clear methodology for reducing risk and explaining investment decisions.