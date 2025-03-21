Manage AppSec Risk at Enterprise Scale

The acceleration of software development combined with the proliferation of security tools requires development and application security (AppSec) teams to manage and prioritize security risk across large, heterogenous testing environments. Too many tools, tests, and results have made it increasingly difficult to scale AppSec across an ever-increasing attack surface.

To manage AppSec at enterprise scale, organizations need a comprehensive strategy aimed at simplifying, automating, and streamlining their security testing. This eBook provides actionable insight to help you manage software risk with the speed and agility your business demands.
 



  • Why consolidation and simplification are key to addressing today’s AppSec challenges
  • How to reduce noise to help your development teams prioritize critical issues quickly
  • How to achieve consistency and standardization across your workflows, policies, and reporting
  • Best practices to improve your security posture across the SDLC




