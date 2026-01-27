AI is rewriting the rules of software development—and the risk landscape. Attackers now use automation and machine learning to exploit vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed, while decentralized teams, rapid iteration, and AI-assisted coding have created sprawling ecosystems with visibility gaps. With fragmented insights, alert fatigue, and an ever-expanding attack surface, modern AppSec requires an integrated, aligned approach that uses application security posture management (ASPM) to transform fragmented security chaos into actionable intelligence.