Managing Risk in the Era of AI-Driven Software Development

AI is rewriting the rules of software development—and the risk landscape. Attackers now use automation and machine learning to exploit vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed, while decentralized teams, rapid iteration, and AI-assisted coding have created sprawling ecosystems with visibility gaps. With fragmented insights, alert fatigue, and an ever-expanding attack surface, modern AppSec requires an integrated, aligned approach that uses application security posture management (ASPM) to transform fragmented security chaos into actionable intelligence.