Managing and Securing Open Source Software in the Automotive Industry

Open source software is commonly regarded as a significant contributor to the rapid evolution of modern technologies across every industry; and Automotive is no exception.

With Black Duck® Audits revealing open source components in 23% of Automotive applications, it is prudent to consider the risks associated with inadequate application security risk management practices and the threat of malicious activity by hackers – not to mention the potential legal and intellectual property risks consequent to open source license non-compliance.

This exclusive report provides insight for automakers, suppliers, and members of the Automotive software supply chain, including:

  • The pervasive presence and considerable influence of open source software on Automotive technologies
  • The establishment and evolution of security and development standards for Automotive applications
  • Threats to consumer privacy, digital security, and physical safety
  • IP management challenges resulting from a complex open source license ecosystem
  • Best practices for managing open source risk across the Automotive supply chain

Download the eBook now