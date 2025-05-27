Simplify AppSec Risk Management

In today’s rapidly evolving application security (AppSec) landscape, all the tests and test types across applications, projects, and branches often make it difficult for organizations to understand, align, and prioritize findings. These complexities can slow down remediation and make it difficult to manage overall risk.

Organizations need a comprehensive AppSec testing solution that combines onboarding, integration, and security automation to help them simplify AppSec risk management. In this guide, you’ll learn how Black Duck Polaris™ Platform enables teams to collaborate effectively without compromising security or delaying release deadlines.  

Download the guide to learn

  • How to automate bulk onboarding of new projects to reduce time and effort to scale AppSec testing
  • How to integrate AppSec testing within your existing DevOps tools to ensure seamless workflows
  • How to leverage automated and custom scanning to focus on the issues relevant to your business
