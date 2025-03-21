What You Need to Know About the NIST SSDF Guidelines

Is your organization ready for the NIST Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF)? Following Executive Order 14028, all software suppliers doing business with the U.S. government are required to self-attest their alignment with these standards. Even if you’re not selling directly to the government, SSDF guidance and best practices can help organizations improve the security and integrity in their software development processes.

Our guide to the SSDF provides a summary of what you need to know. Download the guide to learn about the four key activities of the SSDF and the best practices to improve software security. You’ll also learn how to align your organization with the NIST SSDF using a Black Duck Readiness Assessment to identify gaps in your software security practices.