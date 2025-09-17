Many think that agile and application security cannot co-exist; in other words, that application security is a requirement that agile development teams cannot meet. Agile software development is just too nimble and lean, it cannot be bothered with security, and any attempt to introduce application security into the process will have a great negative impact on the development process.

This white paper analyzes agile development from the standpoint of application security, and suggests what can be done to implement security into the agile development methodology.