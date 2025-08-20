Shift Left to Shift Everywhere: Continuous Development’s Impact on Security

A SANS White Paper

The speed of application development has reached a breakneck pace due to methodologies like agile and DevOps, and technologies like open source, automation, and artificial intelligence. Continuous development is now the norm, as is the CI/CD pipeline. Because of this, more and more software is being released into production, while the complexity of building, maintaining, and securing it is greater than ever.



Security risks that can be introduced with continuous development include

Insecure access controls

Poor credential management

Vulnerable software dependencies

Unsecured development pipelines and supply chains

Lack of visibility into the end-to-end DevOps process

This white paper, written by the SANS Institute, explores the impact of these risks and what your organization can do to mitigate them. Download it now to learn how you can embrace DevOps, its enabling technologies, and the many benefits they bring, without sacrificing security.