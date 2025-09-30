M&A is high stakes. With thousands of transactions and billions of dollars spent on technology mergers and acquisitions every year, acquirers must protect their investments by conducting due diligence.
This white paper discusses:
Risks you may encounter in an M&A transaction involving software
How to evaluate these risks using a multifaceted evaluation model
What to look for in an audit vendor
Ready to get started?
Application security that scales with you. Meet the demands of modern software in a regulated, AI-powered world.