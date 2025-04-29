In today’s rapidly evolving landscape of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), software and technology have become increasingly important as they’re often responsible for a significant part of the company’s value. This has prompted acquirers to pay careful attention to any risks associated with software assets. Representation and Warranty Insurance (RWI) has become a critical tool used in M&A transactions to uncover unforeseen losses and offer peace of mind for both sellers and buyers.

This white paper explores the role of RWI in M&A transactions and how software due diligence complements RWI to help identify and mitigate risks, and ensure representations and warranties are accurate.

