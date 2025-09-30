A crash course for lawyers and investors

Software development is a process. A good process is well-defined and generally covers requirements and planning, design, development, testing, and delivery. Processes also extend into maintenance and support, and anticipate new releases in which bugs are fixed and features added. What looks linear, however, is actually iterative—from new releases to the steps themselves.

Shortcuts in the software development process can, over time, lead to technical debt for the organization. Some debt is normal and manageable. But too much technical debt, just like credit balances on a family’s finances, can put a huge drag on a development organization.

Areas impacted by shortcuts and technical debt include

Design quality

Code quality

Security

Open source and third-party content

