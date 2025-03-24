Charting the security journey

Threat modeling is a cornerstone of application security. It provides a systemic way to assess risk to a system, identify vulnerabilities, and develop security effectively.

But getting started with threat modeling can be daunting. Which methodologies should you employ? What do the various terms and concepts mean?

Behind the complexity lies a straightforward structure. This white paper sheds light on this structure, documenting the goal and common elements that constitute a threat model. It draws specific examples from the Black Duck methodology, while making understandable what other methodologies are trying to achieve.

