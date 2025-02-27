Securing Code Using Static Analysis

This course focuses on the static analysis process and tools that can be used to test and attack a web application. It explains the static analysis techniques, compares manual and automated code reviews, and discusses the implementation of static analysis in your SDLC.
The course also provides demonstrations and practical hands-on exercises where students learn how to identify common vulnerabilities using code review and common static analysis tools.
Intended Audience
Delivery Format
Class Duration
Course Objectives
At the end of this course, you will be able to: