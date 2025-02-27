The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Securing Code Using Static Analysis

Course Description

This course focuses on the static analysis process and tools that can be used to test and attack a web application. It explains the static analysis techniques, compares manual and automated code reviews, and discusses the implementation of static analysis in your SDLC. 

The course also provides demonstrations and practical hands-on exercises where students learn how to identify common vulnerabilities using code review and common static analysis tools.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Recognize the importance of static analysis
  • Understand where static analysis fits in your SDLC
  • Apply static analysis tools in your SDLC
Intended Audience

  • DevOps
  • QA Engineers
  • Security Practitioners 

Delivery Format

  • Traditional Classroom
  • Virtual Classroom 

Class Duration

  • 8 hours 

