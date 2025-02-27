The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Attacking Embedded Systems

The Attacking Embedded Systems course is intended for advanced penetration testers and embedded systems developers who aim to enhance the security of embedded systems while gaining a deeper understanding of the threats these systems face.

This course explores specialized topics relevant to the security of embedded systems. Topics include fault injection, side channels, buffer overflow exploits, and methods to analyze the security of common wireless protocols.

This course also provides an overview of the attack surface of embedded systems ranging from physical to wireless access. Selected sections are accompanied by practical exercises in introductory reverse engineering, packet capture analysis, and an advanced set of instructor guided exercises around exploit development on embedded ARM Linux systems.

Course Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to:

  • Understand the fundamentals of integrating security into a given system design
  • Describe the methods attackers may use to compromise a system
  • Demonstrate the process of decomposing a system to elicit security goals and objectives
  • Understand how to make decisions related to security requirements, remediations, and threats 
  • List resources for specific security guidance and technology
Intended Audience 

  • Embedded Developers
  • Architects
  • Testers
  • Managers 

Delivery Format

  • Traditional Classroom
  • Virtual Classroom 

Class Duration

  • Custom scoped 
