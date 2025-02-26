Writing secure code in C/C++ is far from trivial. This course introduces the complexity of working with the C/C++ family of languages, especially from a security perspective. Learn about major security flaws that can lead to insecure programs and how to combat them. Lesson topics include string handling, memory management, integer overflow and wrapping, format string attacks, and more.
Delivery Format : eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes
Level: Advanced
Introduction
String Handling
Memory Management
Integers
Format String Attacks
Concurrency
File I/O
