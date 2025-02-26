Course Description
This course introduces the California Consumer Protection Act to developers and anyone else involved in the development life cycle. CCPA introduces several new rights for consumers based in California and also requirements for businesses, especially those with an online presence.
In this course, we provide all necessary guidelines to ensure your applications are compliant with CCPA. We describe the notices you must provide consumers and how to do this through your applications or websites. We also elaborate on how to receive, verify, and handle CCPA-related consumer requests. Finally, we highlight all necessary steps to follow to ensure continuous compliance with CCPA.
Learning Objectives
- Understand what CCPA is, whom it concerns, why it is significant, and the consequences of noncompliance
- Have a clear understanding of California consumer rights mandated by CCPA and what requirements these introduce into the software development life cycle
- Become familiar with how a business should receive, verify, process, and respond to consumer requests regarding personal data, and how to do this online
- Understand what documentation is required by CCPA, including notices to consumers, privacy policies, and so on
- Put together a roadmap to ensure compliance with CCPA
Details
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
- Architects
- Back-End Developers
- Enterprise Developers
- Front-End Developers
- Mobile Developers
- QA Engineers
Prerequisites: None
Course Outline
What is CCPA?
- Introduction: What Is CCPA?
- What Are the Five Rights?
- Scope and Penalties
- Consumer Rights at a Glance
Consumer Rights
- Purposes for Collecting Personal Information
- Right to Access and Disclosure
- Right to Deletion
- Right to Opt Out
- Right to Non-Discrimination
Requirements for Businesses
- Notices to Consumers
- Privacy Policy
- Receiving and Responding to Requests
- Handling Requests to Opt Out
- Verifying Requests
- Rules Regarding Minors
- Recordkeeping
Roadmap to CCPA Compliance
- Roadmap to CCPA Compliance
- Know Your Data
- Breach Detection
- Data Protection Best Practices