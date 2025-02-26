Course Description

This course introduces the California Consumer Protection Act to developers and anyone else involved in the development life cycle. CCPA introduces several new rights for consumers based in California and also requirements for businesses, especially those with an online presence.

In this course, we provide all necessary guidelines to ensure your applications are compliant with CCPA. We describe the notices you must provide consumers and how to do this through your applications or websites. We also elaborate on how to receive, verify, and handle CCPA-related consumer requests. Finally, we highlight all necessary steps to follow to ensure continuous compliance with CCPA.

Learning Objectives

Understand what CCPA is, whom it concerns, why it is significant, and the consequences of noncompliance

Have a clear understanding of California consumer rights mandated by CCPA and what requirements these introduce into the software development life cycle

Become familiar with how a business should receive, verify, process, and respond to consumer requests regarding personal data, and how to do this online

Understand what documentation is required by CCPA, including notices to consumers, privacy policies, and so on

Put together a roadmap to ensure compliance with CCPA

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 Hour

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience:

Architects

Back-End Developers

Enterprise Developers

Front-End Developers

Mobile Developers

QA Engineers

Prerequisites: None

Course Outline

What is CCPA?

Introduction: What Is CCPA?

What Are the Five Rights?

Scope and Penalties

Consumer Rights at a Glance

Consumer Rights

Purposes for Collecting Personal Information

Right to Access and Disclosure

Right to Deletion

Right to Opt Out

Right to Non-Discrimination

Requirements for Businesses

Notices to Consumers

Privacy Policy

Receiving and Responding to Requests

Handling Requests to Opt Out

Verifying Requests

Rules Regarding Minors

Recordkeeping

Roadmap to CCPA Compliance