Introduction to Cloud Security

Course Description

The cloud is here to stay. As development and software delivery move rapidly toward cloud infrastructure, you must be equipped to address the challenges of security and compliance. In this course, you’ll learn common cloud terminology and how to navigate the vast array of security controls you need to consider when moving to a cloud provider. By course end, you’ll understand how to address common security challenges of running software in cloud infrastructure.

Learning Objectives

  • Identify different cloud delivery models
  • Evaluate security features offered by public cloud providers
  • Build cloud infrastructure with security in mind
  • Protect data stored in cloud environments
  • Build security controls into cloud technologies such as serverless and containers

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 Hour

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience:

  • Front-End Developers
  • Back-End Developers
  • Enterprise Developers
  • Architects

Prerequisites: None

 

Course Outline

  • Cloud Deployment Methods
  • Software Delivery Mechanisms
  • Security Challenges and Barriers

Cloud Infrastructure Security

  • Identity and Access Management
  • Network Security: Virtual Private Cloud
  • Patch Management
  • Hijacking Tesla’s AWS Credentials

Data Security

  •  Object Storage Security
  •  Persistent Disks
  • Managed Databases
  • Cloud Storage Double Whammy

Container and Serverless Security

  • Container Security
  • Serverless Security

Monitoring and Alerting

  • Security Metrics Collection
  • Monitoring
  • Alerting
  • Metrics Found the Mine

