The cloud is here to stay. As development and software delivery move rapidly toward cloud infrastructure, you must be equipped to address the challenges of security and compliance. In this course, you’ll learn common cloud terminology and how to navigate the vast array of security controls you need to consider when moving to a cloud provider. By course end, you’ll understand how to address common security challenges of running software in cloud infrastructure.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
Introduction to Cloud Security
Cloud Infrastructure Security
Data Security
Container and Serverless Security
Monitoring and Alerting
