Course Description

Cloud computing has grabbed the world’s attention not only for its pervasive, on-demand, convenient usage, but for its ability to be vulnerable to data breaches and novel forms of attack. Since most software uses the cloud in various shared capacities (development, hosting, or integration with third-party code), threats from hackers are inevitable. This hands-on workshop equips students to understand this new landscape of converged infrastructure and shared services, its existing and emerging threats, and provides them with secure mitigation methods.

The Securing AWS course is an introductory course covering Amazon core services such as IAM, EC2, S3, RDS, KMS, Serverless Lambda, and VPCs, with a focus on security. The course enables students to identify areas for cross-pollination between development and operations that enhance application, infrastructure, and network security.