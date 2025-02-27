The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Defending C#.NET Web Applications

Course Description

The Defending .C#.NET Web Applications course focuses on modern C#.NET secure development with an emphasis on microservices, service-oriented architecture, and cloud-first applications. 

In addition, this course teaches modern attacker techniques and how to defensively write code to prevent these vulnerabilities in applications. This course also discusses different activities that can be performed during the secure development lifecycle (SDLC) that help detect and prevent the vulnerabilities.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Understand secure data processing controls including input validation and output encoding
  • Examine how to prevent injection vulnerabilities
  • Examine how to securely manage cookies and JWTs
  • Understand test-driven security
  • Understand environment hardening
Intended Audience 

  • Architects
  • Developers

Delivery Format

  • Traditional Classroom
  • Virtual Classroom

Duration

  • 8 Hours

 

