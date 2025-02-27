The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Defending Java Web Applications

Course Description

This course focuses on defensive programming techniques in Java Web Applications
against common web vulnerabilities. It discusses an approach to identify security risks and vulnerabilities, apply defensive programming techniques, and securely configure web applications.

This course also provides demonstrations and practical hands-on exercises where students learn how to identify security vulnerabilities in the code and fix them using best practices discussed in the course.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Understand the overall approach to securing web applications
  • Identify security risks common to Java web applications
  • Identify security vulnerabilities in Java web applications
  • Apply defensive programming techniques to write secure Java web applications

Intended Audience 

  • Architects
  • Developers

Delivery Format

  • Traditional Classroom
  • Virtual Classroom

Duration

  • 8 Hours

 

