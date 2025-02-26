DevSecOps Security

DevSecOps stands on a foundation of agile ideas and principles, such as frequent delivery, a focus on automation, and speed to deployment. Key concepts include a self-service environment, on-demand provisioning, continuous feedback, customization, and speedy delivery. Covering the fundamentals of DevSecOps and its integral components, this course helps you understand how a concerted push for secure development agility can deliver value to an organization.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
Introduction and Key Concepts
DevSecOps Drivers and Challenges
DevSecOps and People
DevSecOps and Processes
DevSecOps and Technology
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster