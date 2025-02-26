The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

DevSecOps Security

Course Description

DevSecOps stands on a foundation of agile ideas and principles, such as frequent delivery, a focus on automation, and speed to deployment. Key concepts include a self-service environment, on-demand provisioning, continuous feedback, customization, and speedy delivery. Covering the fundamentals of DevSecOps and its integral components, this course helps you understand how a concerted push for secure development agility can deliver value to an organization.

Learning Objectives

  • Explore the fundamentals of DevSecOps and its integral components
  • Understand how DevSecOps integrates security at multiple points in DevOps workflows
  • Identify organizational challenges of embedding security and quality in DevSecOps
  • Maintain engaged discussions among DevSecOps stakeholders
  • Explore the types of tools capable of boosting operational efficiency
  • Begin to confidently qualify sales and consulting opportunities efficiently

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 1 Hour

Level: Beginner

Intended Audience:

  • Architects
  • Back-End Developers
  • Front-End Developers
  • Mobile Developers

Prerequisites: None    

Course Outline

Introduction and Key Concepts

  • DevOps
  • Why DevOps Works
  • DevSecOps
  • Continuous Integration, Delivery, and Deployment (CI/CD2)
  • Pipelines
  • DevSecOps and CI/CD2
  • Market Segments
  • Case Study: Acme, Inc.

DevSecOps Drivers and Challenges

  • Business Drivers
  • Business Challenges
  • Technology Drivers
  • Technology Challenges
  • Case Study

DevSecOps and People

  • Changing Responsibilities
  • Case Study

DevSecOps and Processes

  • DevSecOps and Processes Enhancement
  • Case Study

DevSecOps and Technology

  • Tools in the Belt
  • Choosing the Right Tools
  • Case Study 
