Course Description

Embedded Systems Security: Designing for Security provides an introduction into security engineering for professionals that develop embedded, IoT, or other integrated systems. The course content is geared towards those students that have a firm understanding of the principles of designing, engineering, or developing non-IT systems and seek to understand the influence of security as a stakeholder in design.

Students will be provided with a base understanding of cyber-security as it relates to various systems and the processes that should be present within their engineering lifecycles. The course takes the approach of understanding risks and vulnerabilities typically present in these systems, and outlining processes and techniques to assist in developing software and embedded systems to minimize cyber security risk.