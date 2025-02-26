Foundations of .NET Platform Security

Course Description

The .NET platform serves as a powerful framework for developing a wide range of applications, from rich websites and desktop applications to versatile shared libraries and embedded systems. The platform’s specific architecture and unique security model set it apart from other environments. While these traits offer developers and architects a variety of enhancements to the capabilities of their applications, they also introduce specific risks from an application security perspective. In this course, you’ll learn how to avoid application security risks when using .NET platforms.