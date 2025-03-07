Course Description

The Principles of Software Security course offers a comprehensive introduction to integrating security practices throughout the software development life cycle. Designed to be technology-and platform-agnostic, this course emphasizes foundational security concepts without delving into language-specific details. Participants will learn how to embed security from the initial vision of a project through deployment and incident response.

The curriculum covers essential security frameworks and organizational strategies, including the CIA Triad, OWASP Top 10 (2021), and concepts like software security initiatives (SSI), software security groups (SSG), and the role of Security Champions. By understanding these concepts, participants will recognize the importance of a collective approach to security within their organizations.

Through engaging lectures, discussions, and hands-on labs, attendees will gain foundational insights into securing software systems effectively