Hapi.js Security

Hapi is not your typical server-side JavaScript framework. Hapi's creators put a lot of effort into making Hapi work for you instead of against you. In this course, we look at what that means for security. By the end of this course, you will have a thorough understanding of the Hapi-specific security aspects of building modern applications.
Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites:
Security in the Hapi Framework
Configuring Security Headers
Serving Static Files
Mitigating XSS in Hapi Views
User Authentication in Hapi
Session Management in Hapi
Making Authentication Decisions
Conclusion
