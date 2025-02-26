APIs are an attractive target for attackers. It is crucial to harden your APIs to prevent bad guys from gaining a foothold. In this course, we investigate how attackers deploy offensive techniques to attack your APIs, and how you can apply defensive security techniques to counter these attacks. By course end, you will have a list of best practices to increase the security of your APIs.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 15 mins
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience
Prerequisites
Introduction
The Client's Role in Security
Using Rate Limiting and Abuse Protection
Mitigating Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
Deploying CORS for APIs
Configuring Security Headers for APIs
Conclusion
Wrap Up
