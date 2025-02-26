Introduction to Cryptography for Architects and Developers

Cryptography: It’s what makes it possible to safely bank, shop, and work on the internet. Cryptography helps store passwords securely and even helps prevent data loss if you lose your device. This course will teach you the cryptography basics you need to know to design and develop secure applications and systems.
Delivery: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour
Level: Beginner
Encryption
Cryptographic Hash Functions
Message Authentication Codes (MACs)
Digital Signatures
Building a Secure Cryptosystem
Takeaways
