Introduction to Embedded Security

Learners will gain an understanding of the security concerns associated with embedded devices. We discuss the necessary security concepts for securing embedded devices, as well as look into the vulnerabilities and attack techniques that frequently occur in this space.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites:
Lesson 1: Introduction to Embedded Devices
Lesson 2: Embedded Device Security Concerns
Lesson 3: Embedded Device Design Flaws
Lesson 4: Embedded Hardware Vulnerabilities
Lesson 5: Embedded Device Firmware Vulnerabilities
Lesson 6: Hardware Reconnaissance Attacks
Lesson 7: Chip Communication Protocol Attacks
Lesson 8: Communication Attacks on Embedded Systems
