Fundamentals of iOS

Apple’s iOS platform provides an always-expanding set of features for creating terrific user-focused applications. But these applications are still prone to security vulnerabilities, whether iOS-specific or common across platforms. This course provides an overview of the iOS operating system architecture and security issues affecting iOS applications.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1.5 Hours
Level: Advanced
Intended Audience:
Competencies: None
Prerequisites:
Overview and Mobile Device Usage
Platform Overview and Integrated Controls
Development and Application Structure
Common iOS Platform Issues
Platform Security Controls
Application Issues: Authentication/Authorization and Communications
Application Issues: Input and Storage
