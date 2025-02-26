Java Advanced Secure Coding continues where Java Security Fundamentals leaves off. This course discusses advanced coding concepts and significant platform security features and applies them to practical use cases to address typical business security challenges. We cover preventing injection attacks, platform authentication and access control, cryptography, secure network communications, public key infrastructure, and web security, along with a summary of newer features introduced in Java 8/9.
Delivery Format : eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Advanced
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: Java Security Fundamentals
Introduction
Preventing Injection
Authentication and Access Control
Cryptography
Secure Communications
Public Key Infrastructure
Web Security
Important Security Features
