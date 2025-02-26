Modern C++ Security

Writing secure code in modern C++ is far from trivial. This course will introduce you to the complexity of working with the C++ family of languages from a security perspective. Learn about some of the major security flaws that can lead to insecure programs and how to combat them. String handling, memory management, integer overflow and wrapping, and format string attacks are all covered.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 2 hours
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience
Prerequisites
Data Types
Strings
Interfaces
Memory Safety
Concurrency
Undefined Behavior
Standard Template Libraries
Compilers
Automatic Defenses
Code Reviews
Course Wrap Up
