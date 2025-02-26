OAuth 2.0 Security

OAuth 2.0 is a widely used framework for securing access to APIs. But due to its complexity, many developers struggle to use and integrate OAuth 2.0 securely. This course introduces the core concepts of OAuth 2.0 and investigates the currently recommended flows. It also provides a quick overview of deprecated flows and looks at common security pitfalls and misconceptions
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
The Need for OAuth 2.0
Delegated Access with OAuth 2.0
Overview of OAuth 2.0 Grant Types
Delegated Access from a Confidential Client
Delegated Access from a Public Client
Long-Term Delegated Access
Common Pitfalls and Misconceptions
Wrapping up OAuth 2.0
