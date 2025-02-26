The OWASP Top 10 is a valuable tool for understanding some of the major risks in web applications today from an attacker's perspective. This course highlights the lessons of the 2021 OWASP Top 10.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 ½ Hours
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
Introduction
Broken Access Control
Cryptographic Failures
Injection
Insecure Design
Security Misconfiguration
Vulnerable and Outdated Components
Identification and Authentication Failures
Software and Data Integrity Failures
Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster