The OWASP Mobile Top 10 for Android course discusses the OWASP Mobile Top 10 framework and goes through each category with example risks and remediation with the Android platform in mind.

Course Sections

Introduction : This section briefly introduces the OWASP Mobile Top 10.

Common application security risks : This section teaches students about the software risks in the Android platform based on the OWASP Mobile Security Project.

Defensive programming techniques for Android: For each risk examined in this section, students will be able to recognize affected code, and understand how to make the changes in the code to mitigate or remediate the risk

Course Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to: