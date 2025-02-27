The OWASP Mobile Top 10 for Android course discusses the OWASP Mobile Top 10 framework and goes through each category with example risks and remediation with the Android platform in mind.
Course Sections
- Introduction: This section briefly introduces the OWASP Mobile Top 10.
- Common application security risks: This section teaches students about the software risks in the Android platform based on the OWASP Mobile Security Project.
- Defensive programming techniques for Android: For each risk examined in this section, students will be able to recognize affected code, and understand how to make the changes in the code to mitigate or remediate the risk
Course Objectives
At the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Understand the OWASP Mobile Top 10 categories
- Understand risks relevant to the Android platform
- Apply best practice defensive programming techniques