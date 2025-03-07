This course focuses on the most important security defects found in web applications, covering all issues in the latest OWASP Top 10 list. Each topic describes a vulnerability and provides practical guidance for remediation. This course also provides demonstrations and practical hands-on exercises where students learn what impact these security issues can have on web applications.
Delivery Format: Live Traditional and Live Virtual
Duration: 8 hours
Level: Introductory
Intended Audience:
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster