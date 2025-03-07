The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

OWASP Top 10 For Web

Course Description

This course focuses on the most important security defects found in web applications, covering all issues in the latest OWASP Top 10 list. Each topic describes a vulnerability and provides practical guidance for remediation. This course also provides demonstrations and practical hands-on exercises where students learn what impact these security issues can have on web applications.

Details

Delivery Format: Live Traditional and Live Virtual

Duration: 8 hours

Level: Introductory

Intended Audience: 

  • Architects
  • Web Developers
  • QA Engineers
  • Managers

