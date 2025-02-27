The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

Red Teaming

Course Description

Red Teaming is a goal-based assessment approach which allows organizations to gain insight into how their security posture is when faced with a real threat. This hands-on, two day course introduces students to the concepts of Red Teaming and how it is different from traditional vulnerability testing. The course also includes guidance for the organization on creating and maintaining its own internal Red Teams. Students in this course are introduced to physical, social, and electronic testing methods which can be utilized during Red Team engagements.

Learning Objectives

At the end of this course, you will be able to

  • Understand the red teaming concept
  • Understand how red teaming differs from traditional testing
  • Understand the components of a red team assessment
  • Explain red team assessments internally to management
  • Understand the process of conducting red team assessments
Download full course catalog

Intended Audience

  • Developers
  • Architects
  • Security Practitioners

Delivery Format

  • Live traditional classroom
  • Virtual classroom

Duration

  • 8 hours or 16 hours (2 days)
  • Virtual 8 hours

 

©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved