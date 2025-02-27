Course Description

Red Teaming is a goal-based assessment approach which allows organizations to gain insight into how their security posture is when faced with a real threat. This hands-on, two day course introduces students to the concepts of Red Teaming and how it is different from traditional vulnerability testing. The course also includes guidance for the organization on creating and maintaining its own internal Red Teams. Students in this course are introduced to physical, social, and electronic testing methods which can be utilized during Red Team engagements.

