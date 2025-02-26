Risk-Based Security Testing Strategy

Software security is a key element in your assurance and compliance strategy for protecting your applications and critical data. Organizations need applications that not only work correctly under normal use but also continue to work acceptably in the face of malicious attack. Software security testing extends beyond basic functional requirements and is a critical part of a secure software development life cycle. Risk-based security testing is about building confidence that attackers cannot turn security risks into security problems. This course teaches you to think like an attacker when testing your applications.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites:
Introduction to Risk-Based Security Testing
Defining Requirements
Getting Started
Testing Strategies
Resourcing and Players
Common Risk Areas: Part 1
Common Risk Areas: Part 2
Going Forward
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster