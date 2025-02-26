Risk-Based Security Testing Strategy

Course Description

Software security is a key element in your assurance and compliance strategy for protecting your applications and critical data. Organizations need applications that not only work correctly under normal use but also continue to work acceptably in the face of malicious attack. Software security testing extends beyond basic functional requirements and is a critical part of a secure software development life cycle. Risk-based security testing is about building confidence that attackers cannot turn security risks into security problems. This course teaches you to think like an attacker when testing your applications.