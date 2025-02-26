This course provides an overview of the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML). It explores the building blocks of SAML as applied to a single sign-on scenario. Throughout the course, we highlight the security responsibilities of the different stakeholders in a SAML flow. Finally, we put SAML into context with more modern technologies, such as OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 2 Hours
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites:
Introduction
The Conceptual Idea Behind SAML
The Pros and Cons of SAML
Overview of SAML Building Blocks
SAML Assertions
SAML Protocols, Bindings, and Profiles
SAML for Service Providers
SAML for Identity Providers
SAML Security Considerations
Conclusion
