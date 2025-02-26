The Synopsys Software Integrity Group is now Black Duck®. Learn More

SAML Security

Course Description

This course provides an overview of the Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML). It explores the building blocks of SAML as applied to a single sign-on scenario. Throughout the course, we highlight the security responsibilities of the different stakeholders in a SAML flow. Finally, we put SAML into context with more modern technologies, such as OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect.

Learning Objectives

  • Assess whether SAML is the right solution to an IAM problem
  • Describe how SAML building blocks are used to build a protocol
  • Identify the role of a SAML identity provider and SAML service provider
  • List crucial security requirements for a secure SAML deployment

Details

Delivery Format: eLearning

Duration: 2 Hours

Level: Intermediate

Intended Audience:

  • Architects
  • Back-end Developers
  • Enterprise Developers

Prerequisites: 

Course Outline

Introduction

  • Different SAML Versions
  • SAML in a Modern Application Landscape
  • Course Outline

The Conceptual Idea Behind SAML

  • MEALSCORE: A SAML Scenario
  • Different Use Cases
  • The Responsibilities in a SAML Scenario

The Pros and Cons of SAML

  • What SAML Can Do
  • What SAML Cannot Do
  • SAML, OAuth 2.0, and OpenID Connect
  • Picking a SAML Implementation

Overview of SAML Building Blocks

  • SAML Building Blocks
  • SAML Assertions
  • SAML Protocols
  • SAML Bindings
  • SAML Profiles
  • The Role of XML

SAML Assertions

  • A Real-World SAML Assertion
  • Breaking Down a SAML Assertion
  • Validating the Signature
  • Verifying the Validity
  • Using a SAML Assertion

SAML Protocols, Bindings, and Profiles

  • Overview of SAML Protocols
  • The Authentication Request Protocol
  • Overview of SAML Bindings
  • The HTTP Redirect and HTTP POST Bindings
  • Overview of SAML Profiles
  • The Web Browser SSO Profile

SAML for Service Providers

  • Fitting SAML into the Application Architecture
  • A SAML Implementation Example
  • Handling Logout
  • Application-Specific Security Considerations
  • Supporting Multiple Identity Providers

SAML for Identity Providers

  • Handling User Authentication
  • Setting Up Delegation
  • Bridging SAML to Other Protocols

SAML Security Considerations

  • General Security Recommendations
  • Security Considerations for Service Providers
  • Security Considerations for Identity Providers

Conclusion

  • SAML in Modern Applications
  • OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, and SAML

