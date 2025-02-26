Secure Development for Financial Services

This course presents the current compliance landscape for building applications for the financial services sector. The regulatory landscape for financial services is extremely complex, with a lot of overlapping requirements. The goal of this course is to analyze this complex environment and outline the consolidated requirements posed by various legal and compliance frameworks. The course focuses on requirements for authentication, authorization, and access control. It also presents requirements for privacy and personal data protection brought about by recent legislation such as GDPR and CCPA. The course concludes with operational security requirements as well as what is mandated for breach detection and notification.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 Hour
Level: Beginner
Intended Audience:
Prerequisites: None
Introduction - Challenges of the Modern Regulatory Environment
Analysis of the Regulatory Landscape for Financial Services
Authentication, Authorization, and Access Control
Data Privacy
Data Encryption and Integrity
Operational Security and Monitoring
Breach Detection and Notification
Equip development teams with the skills and education to write secure code and fix issues faster