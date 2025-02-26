Secure Development for Financial Services

Course Description

This course presents the current compliance landscape for building applications for the financial services sector. The regulatory landscape for financial services is extremely complex, with a lot of overlapping requirements. The goal of this course is to analyze this complex environment and outline the consolidated requirements posed by various legal and compliance frameworks. The course focuses on requirements for authentication, authorization, and access control. It also presents requirements for privacy and personal data protection brought about by recent legislation such as GDPR and CCPA. The course concludes with operational security requirements as well as what is mandated for breach detection and notification.