Securely Accessing APIs Using OAuth 2.0

In the modern web, many APIs depend on OAuth 2.0 to implement proper access control. Therefore, applications accessing these APIs need to implement support for OAuth 2.0. There are four main OAuth 2.0 flows (and several additional ones), and each supports a particular scenario. In this course, we focus on how to use OAuth 2.0 to access remote APIs. We look at the registration of clients, the different flows, and additional security considerations.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience
Prerequisites: OAuth 2.0 Security
Introduction
Registering a Client Application
Scopes and Permissions
The Client Credentials Grant Flow
The Authorization Code Grant Flow
The Refresh Token Flow
Token Security Recommendations
Wrapping Up
