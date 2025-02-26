Securely Accessing APIs Using OAuth 2.0

Course Description

In the modern web, many APIs depend on OAuth 2.0 to implement proper access control. Therefore, applications accessing these APIs need to implement support for OAuth 2.0. There are four main OAuth 2.0 flows (and several additional ones), and each supports a particular scenario. In this course, we focus on how to use OAuth 2.0 to access remote APIs. We look at the registration of clients, the different flows, and additional security considerations.